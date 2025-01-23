ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Dy CM Pledges Support To Farmers At Pineapple Fest

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering farmers and fostering agricultural development in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the three-day Arunachal Pineapple Festival at Bagra in West Siang district on Wednesday, Mein assured farmers of the government’s unwavering support for their growth.

"I am honoured to be among the farmers of Bagra and the larger West Siang district. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and I have always remained close to this vital sector as a farmer myself," an official statement quoted Mein as saying.

He highlighted the importance of using events like the pineapple festival to promote tourism alongside local agricultural produce, culture, and cuisine.

Mein pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh’s vast landmass and favourable agro-climatic conditions allow the cultivation of diverse crops such as pineapples and oranges. He specifically recognised Bagra as the state’s hub for pineapple production, contributing about 9,000 metric tons annually from West Siang district alone.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, both the central and state governments have introduced several initiatives to uplift farmers in the state," Mein said.

He mentioned programmes such as the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) and Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), which aim to empower farming communities across Arunachal Pradesh.