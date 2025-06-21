Arunachal: 210 Kg Of Ganja Seized, 3 Arrested In Major Drug Bust

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police have seized over 210 kg of ganja and arrested three persons in East Kameng district, a senior officer said on Friday. The operation began on June 15 when police arrested Passang Doka, a resident of Transport Colony, Seppa, for the illegal possession of 5.01 kg of ganja, East Kameng Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said.

He said the seizure was made during a house search conducted in the presence of Seppa Executive Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner Tashi Thongdok and independent witnesses. A case was registered at Seppa police station under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Doka revealed that the contraband was sourced from Tsering Phuntso, a resident of Kalaktang area in West Kameng district, the SP said. Based on this input, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mibom Yirang, and other personnel proceeded to Kalaktang on June 18, under the supervision of the SP.

With assistance from police in Kalaktang and in the presence of Kalaktang Executive Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner Pema Dorjee, Phuntso was nabbed near Rangthangzorpam village and a gunny bag containing suspected ganja was seized from his possession.

A follow-up search at the residence of Yeshi Wangdi in Rangthangzorpam led to the recovery of nine more gunny bags containing ganja. The total quantity of contraband seized in the operation was approximately 210 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh in the illegal market.

Phuntso (23) and Wangdi (29) were also arrested for their active role in the trafficking network, the officer said. Police said the investigation is ongoing to trace other members of the syndicate, the SP added.