Aruna Roy Highlights Role Of People’s Movements In Strengthening Democracy

Bengaluru: The Department of English at St. Joseph’s College of Commerce hosted its Annual Republic Day Lecture Series, with social activist and former civil servant Aruna Roy delivering a lecture titled 'People’s Movement and Constitutional Justice.'

The event began with a collective reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. In what she described as an informal conversation, Roy spoke about her transition from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to activism, sharing experiences from her work with the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) in the fight for minimum wages. She emphasised that activism is not just an individual effort but a structural and collective process rooted in the belief in equality.

Reflecting on her activism, Roy described how public spaces often became sites for political discourse and decision-making. She referred to the recent farmers' protests as an "extraordinary resistance" that reinvigorated democracy. Stressing the interconnectedness of liberty, equality, and fraternity, she remarked, "You cannot divorce one from the other."