Arun Kumar Namboothiri Selected New Chief Priest For Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: With the annual pilgrimage season just weeks away, S Arun Kumar Namboothiri was selected on Thursday as the new Melsanthi (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Vasudevan Namboothiri from Kozhikode has been chosen as the Melshanti of the Malikappuram temple, situated just 100 meters away from Lord Ayyappa temple.

The selection was made through a traditional draw after the Ushapooja (morning prayer) at Sabarimala temple which was opened for monthly pooja on Wednesday. Hailing from Sakthikulangara in Kollam district, Arun Kumar Namboothiri was selected through the draw of lots at the 'Sannidhanam,' the temple premises, in the morning.

Rishikesh Varma, a boy from the Pandalam royal family, picked the lot for the Sabarimala Melsanthi. Similarly, Vaishnavi, a girl from the Pandalam royal family, drew the lot for the Malikappuram Melsanthi.

There were 25 candidates in the preliminary list of priests for Sabarimala and 15 candidates for Malikappuram. The draw was conducted in the presence of Tantris (head priests) Kandararu Rajeevaru and Kandararu Brahmadathan, along with Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth, board members, and other top officials. The Sabarimala temple will open on the evening of November 15 for this year's Mandala-Makaravilakku pujas.

Earlier on October 15, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kerala government will ensure that pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala without online registration or awareness of the system will still have a smooth darshan. He pointed out that in previous years, darshan for such pilgrims had been assured. The Chief Minister was responding to a submission made by MLA V Joy in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

In preparation for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, detailed meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and attended by the Devaswom Minister, Travancore Devaswom Board officials, police, and district administration to plan and ensure smooth pilgrimage arrangements. (With agency inputs)