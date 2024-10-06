ETV Bharat / state

Artist Playing Lord Ram Dies During Ramleela In Delhi

The incident took place during the program organized by Shri Ramleela Committee Jhilmil Vishwakarma Nagar in Delhi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Video grab showing deceased artists during performance
Video grab showing deceased artists during performance (Special arrangement)

New Delhi: An artist died during the staging of a Ramleela performance in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Delhi’s ​​Shahdara district.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was portraying the character of Lord Ram and delivering his lines when he suddenly collapsed on stage. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Kaushik (45) was a property dealer by profession and was participating in Jai Shri Ramleela Committee Jhilmil Vishwakarma Nagar.

Video Of Incident Surfaces

On Saturday, a large number of people were watching Ramleela while artists were on stage performing. In the middle of the program, Kaushik's health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. They claimed that he died of a heart attack.

Video of the incident (ETV Bharat)

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which Kaushik is seen delivering the dialogue when he suddenly holds his chest in distress, goes behind the stage and collapses. However, the exact date of the tragic incident has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kaushik’s last rites were performed on Sunday at Ram Bodh Ghat in Jwala Nagar.

On the occasion of Navratri, Ramleela programs are being staged in different areas of Delhi, which people come to see from far and wide.

Read More

  1. Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Scam Call About Daughter
  2. Nishant Gangwar Who Was Suffering From Guillain Barre Syndrome Dies

New Delhi: An artist died during the staging of a Ramleela performance in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Delhi’s ​​Shahdara district.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was portraying the character of Lord Ram and delivering his lines when he suddenly collapsed on stage. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Kaushik (45) was a property dealer by profession and was participating in Jai Shri Ramleela Committee Jhilmil Vishwakarma Nagar.

Video Of Incident Surfaces

On Saturday, a large number of people were watching Ramleela while artists were on stage performing. In the middle of the program, Kaushik's health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. They claimed that he died of a heart attack.

Video of the incident (ETV Bharat)

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which Kaushik is seen delivering the dialogue when he suddenly holds his chest in distress, goes behind the stage and collapses. However, the exact date of the tragic incident has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kaushik’s last rites were performed on Sunday at Ram Bodh Ghat in Jwala Nagar.

On the occasion of Navratri, Ramleela programs are being staged in different areas of Delhi, which people come to see from far and wide.

Read More

  1. Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Scam Call About Daughter
  2. Nishant Gangwar Who Was Suffering From Guillain Barre Syndrome Dies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARTIST DIES DURING RAMLILA IN DELHIRAMLILA IN DELHIDELHIARTIST DIES DURING RAMLEELA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.