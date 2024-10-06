Artist Playing Lord Ram Dies During Ramleela In Delhi

New Delhi: An artist died during the staging of a Ramleela performance in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Delhi’s ​​Shahdara district.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was portraying the character of Lord Ram and delivering his lines when he suddenly collapsed on stage. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Kaushik (45) was a property dealer by profession and was participating in Jai Shri Ramleela Committee Jhilmil Vishwakarma Nagar.

Video Of Incident Surfaces

On Saturday, a large number of people were watching Ramleela while artists were on stage performing. In the middle of the program, Kaushik's health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. They claimed that he died of a heart attack.

Video of the incident (ETV Bharat)

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which Kaushik is seen delivering the dialogue when he suddenly holds his chest in distress, goes behind the stage and collapses. However, the exact date of the tragic incident has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kaushik’s last rites were performed on Sunday at Ram Bodh Ghat in Jwala Nagar.

On the occasion of Navratri, Ramleela programs are being staged in different areas of Delhi, which people come to see from far and wide.