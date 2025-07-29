Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Dam To Get Artificial Rain With Help of Drones And AI On July 31

Jaipur: An initiative is underway at Ramgarh Dam to provide water-scarce Jaipur with artificial rain through cloud seeding technology, taking the help of drones and artificial intelligence (AI). This will be the first time that artificial rain will be created in this manner in India. Ramgarh Dam has been dry for nearly two decades.

The project is being carried out by an American company, Excel-1, that will use high-tech drones procured from South Korea. If this experiment is successful, it will pave the way for similar initiatives in other parts of Rajasthan, like Kalakh Dam, Mansagar and Kanota Dam. It will be important not only from the technological aspect but also from the social and ecological points of view.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said that at 3 pm on July 31, sodium chloride will be sprayed in the clouds by flying a drone, due to which water droplets conducive for rain will be formed through the process of condensation and artificial rain will occur. This technology relies on aircraft but is being implemented in Ramgarh through drones.

Meena is leading this initiative. “If this experiment is successful, it will pave the way for a permanent solution for Rajasthan, which is facing a water crisis,” he said while appealing to people to reach Ramgarh Dam to witness this moment.

This initiative has been planned with the coordination of the Agriculture Department, Meteorological Department, Water Resources Department, Irrigation Department and Pollution Control Board. The permission to fly drones has been obtained from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for which a technical inspection is going on. The data on artificial rain will be recorded by the company for 1 month.

Historian Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said that the foundation of Ramgarh Dam was laid by Maharaja Madho Singh II on December 30, 1897, and this dam was completed in 1903. A plan to supply water to Jaipur was made in 1925. Shekhawat said, “This was the first water supply scheme of Rajputana suggested by the then Diwan of the Punjab Government, Amarnath Nanda.”

A 110 km long, 17 inches thick pipeline was laid from Ramgarh to Jaipur and the city streets in 1930 under the supervision of British officer D.A. Howell. The scheme was inaugurated in 1931 by the Viceroy Lord Irwin. The dam was filled with water for the last time in 1981. In 1982, the Asiad rowing competition gave it international recognition.

The artificial rain in India was first created by the Tatas in Kerala in 1951. Cloud seeding has also been done in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi to deal with the problem of pollution and drought. However, this is the first time that an initiative is being taken to fill a dam through drones and AI. A trial was conducted by flying a drone over the dam on Tuesday afternoon.

