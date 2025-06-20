On The Verge Of Extinction, Village In Ajmer Emerges As Ray Of Hope For Kharmore

Ajmer: The Kharmore, another name for the Lesser Florican, a bird species also known as likh, which used to fly centuries ago in the vast plains of Asia with its graceful leaps and attractive wings, is now only found in India where its number remains limited to around 400.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has put the bird in the list of 'critically endangered' species. Amid the poor outlook, the Sarwad region of Ajmer has emerged as a hope of survival for the species.

A special artificial breeding centre has been established in the Arwad village to give a new life to the endangered Kharmore. The centre is being run under the supervision of the Wildlife Institute of India. At the centres, chicks are being incubated from protected eggs through scientific methods. The chicks are released back into the natural environment after they grow up.

Kharmore, which is called Lesser Florican in English and Sypheotides indicus in scientific language, was earlier found in many countries of Asia, but at present it can be seen only in India.

The bird is limited to some areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Kharmore birds arrive at Ajmer district for breeding. Their migration is seen in the dense grasslands of Bandanwada, Shokaliya, Bhinay, Tatoti, Kalyanipura and Bhagwanpur areas in the district. The female Kharmore makes nests and lays eggs under the cover of grass. Sometimes it lays eggs in the fields as well.

Outdoor cage to house adult Kharmore at Arwad in Ajmer (ETV Bharat)

Ornithologist Dr Abid Ali Khan said the breeding period of Kharmore starts during monsoon. "The Male Kharmores jump 3 to 4 feet high during the period, which is not only a way to attract the female but also a signal to warn other males. While doing these jumps, the male produces a specific sound with its wings, which becomes its identity. During this time, the body of the male Kharmore naturally changes colors. Thread-like folded feathers develop behind the head. The male Kharmore, adorned with dark black, brown and white colors, looks extremely attractive at this time," he said.



Dr Khan explained that in most birds, males are larger in size, but in the case Kharmore it is just the opposite. The females do not have a variety of colors, while the male's feathers become colorful during the breeding season. The male's neck and chest re black, the back is brown and the edges are white. Dr Khan said many factors are responsible for the decrease in the number of Kharmore. The main reasons are deterioration of the ecosystem, destruction of eggs in the fields, loss of dense grasslands and human interference.

He said after monsoon, sowing is undertaken in fields and the nests and eggs of Kharmore are destroyed due to the movement of machines like tractors. Apart from this, wild carnivorous animals like mongoose, fox etc feed on the eggs. Dr Khan said Kharmore is a very sensitive bird and does not like the presence of human beings and keeps its distance from them.

A kharmore in flight (ETV Bharat)

On the bright side, the residents of villages in Ajmer are participating in the conservation of the bird. The villagers want the number of Kharmore to increase. Dr. Khan said he makes villagers aware of the need to preserve the species and also interacts with the Forest department at regular intervals.

In order o protect Kharmore's eggs, the Forest department, with the help of the villagers, keeps away carnivorous animals by setting up cages.

The artificial breeding centre established in Arwad is playing a huge role in saving Kharmore. The eggs are preserved with scientific techniques at the centre.