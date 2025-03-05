ETV Bharat / state

Article 370 Continues To Resonate In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly; BJP MLA Terms Abrogation 'Destiny Changing Move'

Jammu: Abrogated nearly six years ago, Article 370 and 35-A, continues to resonate in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly with BJP MLA from Samba Surjit Singh Slathia terming the abrogation as a “destiny changing step” in the House on Wednesday.

Ruckus ensued over Slathia's remarks as the ruling NC members of legislative Assembly objected to his statement.

Reacting to this, BJP MLAs came in support of Slathia which led to a war of words between NC and BJP legislators. NC MLAs contested the claim of Slathia and said that the abrogation of Article 370 was an “unfortunate incident and against the will of the people”. Even a NC MLA asked Slathia to listen to himself and see whether he is satisfied with its abrogation.

Slathia stood by his remarks and said that whatever the BJP government had done at the centre was for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the question Hour in J&K Legislative Assembly passed on peacefully with few issues related to illegal mining, drug menace and the power sector being raised.

Speaking on rising drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, MLA Doda Mehraj Malik alleged that BJP was behind increase in the menace and when educated youth don't have any employment, they are forced to take drugs. He demanded closure of liquor shops and address the drug menace seriously and not to confine it to de-addiction centres.