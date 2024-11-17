Article 370 Can't Be Reinstated, Some Having Stomachaches For Waqf Row: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Sunday Article 370 cannot be reinstated and some people were having stomachaches due to the ongoing discussion on making a new law of Waqf Board.

After the tender for the elevated road in Jodhpur was issued, Shekhawat, who came to Jodhpur, was given a warm welcome by the BJP members including MLA Devendra Joshi and district president Devendra Salecha. On the question of the deadlock in the JPC regarding the Waqf Board issue, Shekhawat said there was no need to be impatient in this.

"Let the JPC report come, but when the government is discussing making a law with progressive ideas, then why are some people having stomachaches?" he said.

On Congress' promise to reintroduce Article 370, he said this article was going to sow the seeds of separatism. It has now been abrogated. The home minister had said even if Indira Gandhi herself came back from heaven, Article 370 could not be reinstated.

Shekhawat said the elevated road project is worth 938 crores. This is its first phase and this road will be extended further, for which separate work will be carried out. Work is being done to keep the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency at the forefront in every situation. A new terminal for the airport is also under construction and the work on Jodhpur railway station is in progress. Efforts to make Jodhpur a leader in transportation resources are being made.

"The excitement and joy of the soon commencement of the construction of the elevated road in Jodhpur was evident in the welcome I received here this time. I am thankful to my colleagues and co-workers that they stand by me selflessly in every resolution of mine. Thanks! Congratulations!" he wrote in his X handle.

On the Anita Chaudhary murder case, Shekhawat said the main accused is already behind bars and many suspects have also been questioned. A fair investigation is being carried out and no accused will be spared and neither any innocent will be punished.