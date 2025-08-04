Article 370 Anniversary: Jammu On The Receiving End, Say Residents

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Six years after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, residents of Jammu region seem to be on the receiving end with residents saying that snatching the special status had paved the way for outsiders to become the residents of the union territory.

Even those who were benefited with the abrogation believe that interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir had been hit badly.

The August 5, 2019 decision was seen as a decades-old dream of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party to remove the special status, which they believed was a hurdle in complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with the country. The decision not only realised this dream but it opened the door for people of India to buy and own land here, apply for jobs, which once were reserved only for state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir.

On its sixth anniversary, people of Jammu region expressed their hearts out with most of them seeming unhappy with the repercussions especially losing the statehood and getting caught in the dual power system.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Labha Ram Gandhi, leader of West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs), who got the citizenship rights after Article 370 and 35-A abrogation, said their struggle of 65 years was addressed with the identity of becoming the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We got voting rights, are able to apply for jobs here and have land rights as well. But this could have been done earlier as well with the power pen if previous governments would have taken a step towards addressing our concerns,” he said.

“The biggest moment for us is that we are no longer addressed as Pakistanis, which was like a curse for us all those 65 year and now we are Indian,” he added.

Gandhi however said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A wasn’t needed had successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir taken a decision for a few thousand people known as WPRs.

“But when that wasn’t done, the government at the centre had no option but to abrogate and give us the rights which we were deprived of for the last 65 years,” Gandhi said, adding, “It is also a fact that abrogation has hurt the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir with people of other states buying land here which has increased the crime rate as well. We see everyday that cases of crime like chain snatching and others are on the rise.”

Another group of people who have been benefited with this abrogation are Valmikis, who like WPRs, have got the property, land, voting and job rights especially after abrogation of Article 35-A.

Gharu Bhatti, a leader of Valmiki community of Jammu, told ETV Bharat that their lives had taken a new turn since August 5, 2019 and they are now living a respectable life.

Gharu Bhatti, Valmiki Samaj leader (ETV Bharat)

“Before August 5, 2019 we were confined to getting jobs of cleaners (Safaikaramcharis) but now we can apply for any kind of job like any other citizen of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether people from outside are getting land rights or jobs here as people of Jammu and Kashmir used to have all the rights anywhere in the country, so people of the whole country could enjoy the same here as well,” Bhatti added.

Jammu region is a diverse one with 10 districts and has different sub-regions like Chenab valley and Pir Panjal where residents are unhappy with the abrogation of the special status.

President of chambers of commerce and industries Doda, Khalid Mehraj Banday believes that there are no positives from the abrogation which could be celebrated by them.

“There are no positives which could have benefited the people on the whole. Rather we have been left on the mercy of people from outside and in absence of statehood, we have nothing to own,” he added.

Similarly, people from Pir Panjal region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, are also not happy with the Centre's decision six years ago.

“We continue to be treated as second class citizens despite being the frontline warriors alongside our forces. Recently we have seen one of the worst shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in which many people were killed and several others were injured and the entire Poonch town was vacated leaving everything behind on the mercy of God. The abrogation of article 370 has brought no change and there is nothing to cherish about it,” said Tanvir Hussain, a resident of Poonch town.

A trader from Jammu’s heritage market Raghunath Bazar, Manmohan Singh said that Jammu was on the receiving end since 2019 and things have deteriorated further.

Manmohan Singh, Raghunath Bazar trader (ETV Bharat)

“Jammu has got nothing and only those have been benefited who have come from outside. They have been able to buy land and build houses here whereas people and traders of Jammu are jobless”. Singh said that traders have suffered a huge dent as only 20 percent people are enjoying the perks of the changed system.

“Earlier, only seven trains were going upto Katra but now 17 are going and markets of Jammu are empty. Even the elected government has nothing in its hand and all the MLAs can’t do a single work in their constituencies. The absence of statehood is the main reason for this,” he said.

A political commentator from Jammu Dinesh Manhotra believes that during these six years, opposition parties have been able to build a narrative that abrogation of Article 370 has brought outsiders and locals on loggerheads. “Earlier also the service sector used to be with outsiders but after August 5, 2019 opposition parties have been able to strengthen this narrative further and they have somehow been successful in this,” he said.

“During operation Sindoor, most of the domicile holders from outside Jammu and Kashmir left for their homes and only locals stayed back. It was trending on social media in Jammu that domicile certificate holders fled and state subject holders held their ground,” Manhotra added.