Yogi Adityanath in Jammu and Kashmir: 'Article 370 abrogation helped in eradicating terrorism'

Kathua (J&K): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that abrogation of Article 370, granting special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, had helped in eradication of the breeding ground for terrorism from the valley.

Addressing an election rally in Jammu, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of the Article and emphasised the palpable enthusiasm from Red Fort to Lal Chowk, celebrating the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India's fabric. He pointed towards the strong security setup along the country's borders.

"Can any Pakistani dare to infiltrate from across the border and compromise our security? They cannot. If a single cracker gets burst (along the border), Pakistan immediately resorts to clarification that they are not involved in it. They know that they have to face music if any such thing happens," the chief minister said while addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate and Union minister Jitendra Singh.

"India is moving forward on the path of development and progress. This country with 140 crore people has respect and dignity. People of India are getting respect throughout the world," he added. Jammu and Kashmir has now joined the mainstream of development in India, he said while referring to various development projects in different sectors being undertaken in the Union Territory.

Lambasting the previous Congress government for inaction to deal with the problems in Jammu and Kashmir effectively, he said, "Jammu and Kashmir was left unclaimed. It was left to the mercy of God... We are not surprised over the behaviour of Congress as they have taken India to be their private property. They used to run away whenever there was any crisis in the country. Who has not seen the massacre of Doda?"

Adityanath said everyone in the country wants to see Jammu and Kashmir with pride as the crown of India. "Where Shyama Prasad Mukerjee was martyred, Kashmir is ours. These were the slogans given then. Mukerjee laid down his life for this dream. No government could take a decision on it for 70 long years," he said.

Campaigning for Jitendra Singh, Adityanath pointed out that the Union minister used to bat strongly in the parliament for Article 370 abrogation in a bid to ensure development of the region. He underscored India's self-reliance compared to Pakistan's dependence on international aid, emphasising India's growing global stature and reinforced border security measures.

"While India is providing free ration to 80 crore people today, Pakistan, since its separation from India in 1947, has been moving around with a begging bowl," he said. Four years after being revoked, Article 370 has taken the centrestage in the poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, more so in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency where Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking reelection for the third time.

The seat is seeing a triangular fight with the Congress fielding Choudhary Lal Singh and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) pitting three-time ex-MLA G M Saroori against the BJP's Jitendra Singh who is vying for a hat-trick of victory in the constituency. Polling in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Jitendra Singh had retained the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, by a margin of 3,53,272 votes. Lal Singh only got 19,049 votes. In 2014, Jitendra Singh had defeated former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 60,976 votes. He was inducted in the Modi government as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.