Art Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Female Students At Coimbatore School

The students have alleged the accused, Rajan harassed them sexually during arts and yoga classes in the school.

A teacher was arrested for sexually harassing several female students of a Central Government school near Maruthamalai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Coimbatore: A teacher was arrested for sexually harassing several female students of a Central Government school near Maruthamalai.

The accused, Rajan of Vadavalli locality near Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district is an arts teacher at the school. Several of Rajan's female students have alleged that he had sexually harassed them during art class. A few students alleged that Rajan had touched them inappropriately during art and yoga classes at the school. The students lodged a complaint with the school's principal following which a probe was conducted by the institution's administration. After it was proved that Rajan had sexually harassed the students, the principal lodged a complaint against Rajan at Gandhipuram All Women police station basing on which a case was registered under POCSO Act. Rajan was later arrested and the case is being probed by police.

The Tamil Nadu Government has started an awareness campaign on POCSO Act among female students in schools and colleges over rise in cases of sexual violence in educational institutions. The Coimbatore City Police and the Child Welfare Commission are conducting awareness programs on POCSO Act. "Every week, female police officers are visiting educational institutions and conducting awareness programs on POCSO. Students who have undergone sexual harassment and are unaware of the Act can inform the lady police officers visiting their educational institutions," said a police officer.

