Two Held For Sikh Activist's Murder In Punjab

Chandigarh: Two members of Canada-based gangster-turned terrorist Arsh Dalla's gang, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a Sikh activist last month, have been arrested from Kharar in Mohali, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday. The accused were also involved in the murder of another person in Madhya Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrest came in a joint operation of the state special operation cell, the Anti-gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police. "In a major breakthrough, #SSOC Mohali in a joint operation with #AGTF, & @FaridkotPolice, has apprehended two key operatives of #Canada-based Arsh Dalla involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in #Faridkot," Yadav said in a post on X.

Two weapons were also recovered from them. Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau alias Bhodi was shot dead on October 9, while returning home from the village gurdwara on his motorcycle in Faridkot. Police had then claimed that gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alia Arsh Dalla was the mastermind in this case.

Police had also claimed that Nau was killed at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent the National Security Act.

DGP Yadav said, "Investigations reveal that the accused also killed Jaswant Singh Gill on November 7, 2024, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under directions from Arsh Dalla." "Both suspects returned to #Punjab after the crime, where they were apprehended near Kharar. With their arrest, another possible target killing in the state has been averted," the DGP said.