37 Candidates Among 48 Arrested For Submitting Fake Marksheets To Get Govt Jobs In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The CCB Special Investigation Squad officials have arrested 48 accused, including 37 candidates, who allegedly submitted fake marksheets to bag the second grade assistant post of Water Resources Department.

Officials said 37 candidates and 11 middlemen were arrested. Among whom, there were three government employees, identified as Anand, Krishna, and Pradeep. Anand was the Principal of Morarji Desai School in Kalaburgi district, Krishna worked as FDA in Jog Falls office of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) and Pradeep worked as FDI of Water Resources Department in Hassan. A total of 17 mobile phones, two cars worth Rs 40 lakh and one computer hard disk were seized from the arrested accused.

The Water Resources Department had invited applications for 182 posts of Second Grade Assistants in October 2022. The officials of the department filed a complaint at the Seshadripur police station for action against 62 candidates as the marksheet and other documents submitted by them were found to be fake during verification.

As the case was handed over to CCB, the team led by inspector Srinivas, conducted a probe and arrested 37 candidates out of 62 candidates who had applied unofficially from a total of 12 districts, including 25 in Kalaburagi, 12 in Hassan, 3 in Belagavi, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayanagar and Raichur.