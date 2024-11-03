ETV Bharat / state

Arrested Over Scuffle, Ex-Soldier Claims Assault By Cops In UP; Akhilesh Seeks CM's Action On It

Rae Bareli: A retired Army man was among those arrested after a Diwali dispute in Rae Bareli's Dalmau area escalated into violence, drawing in multiple family members and police intervention, officials said on Saturday.

The retired Army man has alleged he was assaulted by the police, even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemned the "behaviour meted out to a soldier" and asked if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would suspend all cops of the police station concerned or if "bulldozer be run over it" to provide justice to him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the incident occurred on Friday at the Ghuraura police outpost, where two groups clashed over an undisclosed disagreement.

"Chahat Singh, son of Indal Singh, a retired soldier from Senduramau village, and his relative Dheeru Singh had gone to purchase some firecrackers. They got into a dispute with Shani Sonkar and Vikas, both residents of Ghuraura. The situation quickly escalated and police brought both parties to the Ghuraura outpost to defuse the matter," he said.

"However, tensions rose further when family members of both sides arrived at the outpost," he added. Meanwhile, Indal Singh claimed that officers at the outpost mistreated him, alleging that police assaulted him during the scuffle.

According to ASP Sinha, the retired soldier arrived at the outpost with 7-8 other people, allegedly carrying weapons and demanding to confront Shani Sonkar.