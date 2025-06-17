ETV Bharat / state

Arrested In Bribery Case Five Days Ago, Doctor Dies Of Heart Attack In Uttar Pradesh

Dr Venkatesh was shifted to Varanasi Hospital after his health deteriorated and breathed his last during treatment.

Dr. Venkatesh Maurya, posted at Bansdih CHC
Dr. Venkatesh Maurya (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

Ballia: A doctor arrested by the Vigilance Department on graft charges five days ago, has died of a suspected heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Venkatesh Maurya, posted at Bansdih CHC. Ballia Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sanjeev Varman confirmed that Medical Officer in-charge, Venkatesh Maurya posted at Bansdih Community Health Center has died of a heart attack in Varanasi jail.

Sources said that Maurya was admitted to Varanasi Hospital after his health deteriorated where he succumbed. The police and health department have informed the higher authorities about the matter. The deceased doctor was a resident of Khaira village in Aurangabad district of Bihar. He lived in a rented house in Ballia city with his wife and two sons. Apart from the post of Bansdih CHC Superintendent, he also held the charge of Maniyar Hospital.

Maurya was arrested five days ago by the vigilance team from Bansdih while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. His arrest by the Varanasi team of the Vigilance came after a complaint by one Ajay Tiwari, director of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra operating in the CHC premises. Maurya was caught while taking the bribe inside the OPD room of the CHC. He was later taken by the Vigilance team to Varanasi where he was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Employees of Bansdih Community Health Center paid tribute to the deceased doctor by observing two minutes of silence.

