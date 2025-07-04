Arrested ED Official Released From Jail On 10-Day Interim Bail To Meet His Newborn Baby

Cuttack: Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Chintan Raghuvanshi (IRS), who was trapped and arrested by the CBI in May 2024, while accepting a bribe from a mining businessman in Bhubaneswar, was released on a temporary interim bail from Jharpada (Special) jail on Friday evening.

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted him interim bail for 10 days on the ground that the young officer became a father on June 28 and he wanted to see his newborn baby and attend some rituals associated with the childbirth in the family.

The IRS officer was released from jail this evening after the relevant documents from the High Court and the lower court were submitted to the jail authorities, his lawyer Lalitendu Mishra informed. Along with Mishra, senior advocates Ashok Kumar Parija and Soura Chandra Mohapatra represented the officer in the High Court, which was hearing his interim bail petition on the grounds of attending to his pregnant wife.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy granted interim bail for 10 days from the date of his actual release on the condition that he should not leave the country during the bail period and was advised to surrender to custody immediately after the expiry of the interim bail. “Failing which the lower court is at liberty to take coercive steps to commit the petitioner (Raghuvanshi) to prison, the HC had said in its order.

Raghuvanshi and an associate of his were arrested in Bhubaneswar on May 30, 2024, as he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the Bhubaneswar-based businessman. According to CBI, the total bribe demand was Rs 5 crore, which was reduced to Rs 2 crore and Rs 20 lakh was received as part of the bribe. Raghuvanshi had reportedly demanded the amount for not arresting the businessman, who was also involved in financial irregularities.

