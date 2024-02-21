Arrest those who attacked journalists: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra Pradesh DGP

By PTI

Published : 47 minutes ago

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged Andhra Pradesh director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy to immediately arrest the people who allegedly attacked a few journalists and a newspaper office recently.

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy, imploring him to immediately arrest the people who allegedly attacked a few journalists and a newspaper office recently.

Citing a few recent cases of attacks on journalists, the former chief minister alleged that the YSRCP has unleashed a series of attacks against the media. "I request you to nab the culprits and take immediate steps to punish them and the conspirators behind this heinous crime," said Naidu in his letter.

According to the TDP chief, one T Parameshwar Rao, a contributor to 'News Today' was allegedly attacked on February 14 in Amaravati mandal, Palnadu district for exposing "sand mafia led by the ruling YSRCP leaders".

He noted that Telugu media house Andhrajyothi photographer Sri Krishna was brutally attacked by a mob during the recent YSRCP Raptadu Siddham meeting, while media house Eenadu's Kurnool office was attacked on Tuesday. Naidu called on the police to initiate action against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly making false statements to provoke hatred and enmity between groups and instigate violence.

