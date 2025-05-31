ETV Bharat / state

One More Arrested In Assam For Being 'Pakistan Sympathiser', Total At 79

Guwahati: One more person, accused of being a Pakistan sympathiser, has been apprehended in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 79 in the state since the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrested person has been identified as Farijul Haque from Mangaldai in Darrang district. ''Crackdown on pro-Pakistani sympathisers. Total arrests made: 79," the chief minister posted on 'X' on Friday.

Sarma had earlier said the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue, and nobody would be spared. The police have launched action against those people who have been allegedly indulging in ''anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities''.