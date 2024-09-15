ETV Bharat / state

Officials Allow Ganesh Immersion in Hussain Sagar After Utsava Samiti Threatens Protests

By ETV Bharat English Team

Bhagyanagar Utsava Samiti has threatened to lodge protests all over Hyderabad if they are not allowed to immerse Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar. Consequently, the authorities made arrangements for facilitating the immersion of the idols in the centrally located lake in the city.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Officials have begun making arrangements for Ganesha immersion on the centrally located Tank Bund in Hyderabad. They have given a green signal for Ganesh immersion at Hussain Sagar following a strong demand from the Bhagyanagar Utsava Samiti. The Samiti leaders have threatened to lodge protests and call off immersion celebrations in the city if they are not allowed to immerse idols in Hussain Sagar.

Following this, the officials decided to bring cranes on the tank bund to facilitate Ganesh immersion. Flexi boards on the immersion ban were also removed. Recently, the authorities announced a ban on Ganesh immersion in Hussain Sagar to prevent pollution. The court has also issued an order not to immerse idols in Hussain Sagar. In this context, members of the Bhagyanagar Utsava Samiti protested at the tank bund on Sunday.

They demanded that like every year, this year also immersion should be allowed at Tank Bund. The government promised to make adequate arrangements for smooth immersion of idols. The Samiti leaders said that the ban of immersion at the Tank Bund was unacceptable. They warned that if proper arrangements for the immersion are not made by Sunday evening, they will stage a city-wide protest on Monday.

Following this, the barricades set up by the police on Tank Bund were removed and members of the Utsava Samiti along with the devotees performed Ganesh immersion. And also, officials are making arrangements for Ganesh immersion which will happen on Sept 17th.

