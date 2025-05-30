Arrah MP Sudama Prasad Urges Centre Ro Explore Feasibility Of Rail Link To Ladakh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Arrah MP Sudama Prasad has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to Ladakh through Drass via Zojila Tunnel citing its importance for both civilian connectivity and strategic border access.

Prasad, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Railways, sent a letter in this regard to Vaishnaw. Mohmad Haneefa Jan, MP from Ladakh, confirmed that he had raised the issue with Central ministers. However, they are currently not in a position to lay a railway line to Ladakh, citing lack of sufficient revenue. Even the Railway Ministry has stated that the project is not feasible from a business perspective.

The ongoing Manali–Bilaspur–Chandigarh–Leh railway line project has been referred to the Defence Ministry, considering its strategic importance. In light of China’s infrastructure development, particularly in railways, the Defence Ministry is now considering the project, he said.

“I have requested them thrice and also raised this issue in Parliament. They had assured me that the matter would be looked into in the future. I told them that even if the railway line touches Sonamarg and reaches Drass, it would help Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. If extended to Leh, it would hold great strategic value for defence. I have raised the issue multiple times, but there has been no positive response so far. I even spoke to the MP from Srinagar, but it seems there is little interest in extending the railway line from Srinagar to Sonamarg. A railway connection to Ladakh would bring significant economic benefits to the region,” Jan said.

Sajjad Kargili, an activist from Kargil, said, “I posted a tweet on May 23 tagging the Railway Minister and Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the Baramulla–Srinagar railway line, which currently has a proposal of extension of up to Sonamarg. I made two key requests- first, to allot land in Srinagar for Ladakh so that a taxi stand and a Tourist Reception Centre can be established to facilitate tourism from the railway station; and second, to consider constructing the Zojila Tunnel for dual use—both road and railway track. This would significantly boost Ladakh’s economy and tourism”.

He continued, “In response, I later received a call from Sudama Prasad, MP from Arrah, Bihar, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Railways. He found the issue very compelling. I submitted a formal representation to him, and subsequently, he wrote a letter to the Railway Minister, urging the ministry to explore the feasibility of the proposal and take the necessary steps for its implementation.”

Tsewang Namgail, Director of Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust (SLC-IT), said, “Any linear infrastructure, whether a railway line or a road poses risks to wildlife, especially during crossings. While vehicles can brake to avoid collisions, trains do not have that flexibility, leading to accidents. Currently, due to climate change, natural springs are drying up, and wild animals are increasingly coming to the Indus River to drink water, raising the chances of accidents".

He added, "We are already witnessing accidents involving army personnel, tourists, and locals, often due to high-speed travel on improved roads. Therefore, if we are planning for railway connectivity and expanding road infrastructure, it is essential to incorporate underpasses and overbridges into the planning process from the outset”.

Namgali continued, “The broader vision behind the proposed railway line remains unclear and hasn’t been publicly discussed. Although laying railway tracks may require less land, the process of drilling through mountains often involves blasting, which significantly impacts the environment. Additionally, there is a risk that labourers working on such projects may harm wildlife or engage in fishing for food, further disturbing the ecosystem.”



