Around 19 lakh devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in first week

Ayodhya: Nearly 19 lakh devotees have offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the past week after the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla here on January 22.

A wave of spiritual fervor has been witnessed in the city of Ayodhya which is taking no halt despite the challenging weather conditions. Within just six days since the consecration ceremony, an astounding 18.75 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers to Ram Lalla at his majestic temple in Ayodhya.

Following the Pran Pratishtha, the temple doors opened to devotees on January 23, witnessing an influx of worshippers from different corners of the country. According to Uttar Pradesh's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), more than two lakh devotees visited the temple each day to have 'darshan' of Lord Ram and offer their prayers.

Devotees, hailing from diverse states across the nation and even internationally, alongside those from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, continue to arrive in substantial numbers daily.

On Sunday, the footfall surged with more than two lakh devotees converging to worship Shri Ram Lalla. The maximum rush was on January 23 when five lakh devotees offered prayers at the temple on the first day of opening. The number hovered around 2 to 2.5 lakh on the following days and went up to 3.25 lakh on Sunday.

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a committee has been established to meticulously orchestrate arrangements, ensuring that devotees encounter a seamless darshan of their deity.

With the influx of a large number of devotees to the Temple, the Ayodhya administration and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have decided to develop a holding area in the pilgrim facilitation center. According to the administration, the holding area will ensure better crowd management and reduce long queues of devotees in the Ram temple complex.

The chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberate throughout the day from Ayodhya's heart to the temple's premises. Chetna Dixit, a devotee from Jhansi, expressed her excitement over visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "I close my eyes and view Ram Lalla. I have come to Ayodhya five times. When I was 26 years old, I saw Ram Lalla in a tent and today the entire scenario is different. I have seen Ram Laala in this lifetime, and I don't have any other wishes left now."