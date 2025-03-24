‘Army's Duty Is Sovereign’: HC Quashes Labour Court Award In Porter Dismissal Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh quashed the Labour Court's 2016 award directing the Indian Army to reinstate three casual porters with full back wages, ruling that the Army's duties are sovereign and fall outside the ambit of the Industrial Disputes Act (ID Act), 1947.

The division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta allowed the appeals filed by the General Officer Commanding, HQ 15 Corps, and other Army officials, setting aside the earlier judgements of the Labour Court and the Single Judge Bench of the High Court that had upheld the reinstatement of three porters — Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Tariq Ahmad Malla, and Mohd Amin Mir — who were engaged as casual porters between April 2010 and December 2012.

The Labour Court, in its award dated June 15, 2016, had directed the Indian Army to reinstate the porters and pay full back wages, holding that their termination violated Sections 25-B and 25-F of the ID Act. However, the High Court on March 20 overturned this decision, observing, “Viewed from any angle, the Indian Army, or for that matter, the 15 Corps, headquartered at Badami Bagh, cannot be termed as ‘Industry’ as defined under Section 2(j) of the ID Act. Neither the Labour Court nor the Writ Court has considered this aspect of the matter in light of the legal position settled by a Seven Judge Bench judgment of Hon’ble the Supreme Court in Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board vs. A. Rajappa.”

Citing the landmark Bangalore Water Supply case, the court emphasised that sovereign functions performed by the State are exempt from the definition of ‘Industry’. "The only and primary function of the Army is to protect the borders against any external aggression or invasion. The Army does not perform any duty other than protecting the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. There should be no manner of doubt that the predominant and sole duty performed by the Army partakes the character of a sovereign function,” the court highlighted.

The court further elaborated that the tasks performed by the porters, such as conveying military stores, collecting water, and evacuating casualties in difficult terrains, are indispensable to the sovereign functions of the Army. Consequently, the employment of porters does not fall within the scope of systematic activities required to qualify as an ‘industry’ under the ID Act.

The court also ruled that the proceedings initiated by the Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Srinagar, were without jurisdiction since the appropriate government in the case of the Indian Army would be the Central Government and not the Jammu and Kashmir government. “Failure of the ALC, Srinagar, to conclude the proceedings within forty-five days did not give any cause of action to the writ petitioners to approach directly the Labour Court, that too, a court not appointed by the Central Government (appropriate government). Neither the Conciliation proceedings before ALC, Srinagar, nor the reference adjudicated by the Labour Court appointed by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir were maintainable before the said authorities. The impugned award was, thus, vitiated for want of jurisdiction,” it observed.

Despite quashing the Labour Court's award and the writ court's judgement, the bench took a compassionate view of the services rendered by the porters and directed the Army to consider re-engaging them if necessary.

“We deem it appropriate to call upon the Indian Army to ensure that the services of these writ petitioners are re-engaged as porters provided there is nothing adverse found against them and the need for such engagement persists. We are issuing this direction only having regard to the fact that the need of the porters in the formations of the appellants is perennial and continuous,” the bench said in its 19-page judgment.

The court further directed that if the army chooses not to re-engage the porters, an amount of Rs 5 lakh deposited with the court should be released to the petitioners in equal shares.

“Should the appellants decide not to re-engage the writ petitioners, the amount of Rs 5 lakhs deposited in the Registry shall be paid to them in equal shares to enable them to settle in life,” the court ruled.