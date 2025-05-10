ETV Bharat / state

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Some of the soldiers say nothing matters for a soldier on the border than the country's defence with courage.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Representational Image (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

2 Min Read

Motkur: Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, ETV Bharat spoke with several army veterans and active-duty soldiers to hear about their experiences guarding the borders.

‘Guarding Border Like the Blink of an Eye’

Devarapalli Krishna Reddy, a retired Indian Army soldier who served on the Kashmir borders for three years, says every moment feels like guarding the country with the blink of an eye.

“On the borders, there's immense anger and hatred towards the enemy, which is instilled during training. As soldiers, we are taught that our country and its people come before our village or family,” he says.

Reddy has also served in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bangladesh, where he participated in the 1971 War.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Army veteran Devarapalli Krishna Reddy (ETV Bharat)

‘Patriotism on borders’

An on-duty soldier, Kolloju Dayakar of Turkalashapuram, says he had served on the borders for many years, including in Jammu and Kashmir, and the border duty fosters a deep sense of patriotism.

“The courage to face the enemy comes from the belief that we're protecting our country and its people. No matter the situation, the goal is always to face adversity with bravery,” he says.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Kolloju Dayakar, an on-duty soldier (ETV Bharat)

‘Ignoring hunger, thirst, and fatigue’

G. Vishwanath, another retired soldier of Bibinagar, says that serving on the borders transforms a soldier, and he forgets everything, even hunger, thirst, fatigue, and sleep.

“Nothing matters for him, as the sole objective for him is to defend the country and face enemy forces with courage,” he says.

“I served for 28 years in places like Poonch, Rajouri, Srinagar, and Jammu, where you must always stay alert. The question on your mind is when the higher authorities will give the order to take action,” Vishwanath adds.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
G Vishwanath, a retired soldier (ETV Bharat)

‘Passion for duty, always on guard’

An on-duty soldier, Satyanarayana of Yadagirigutta, says that the only goal is to protect our country and never betray the trust of the millions who depend on us.

“I’ve been in the army for 25 years, participating in numerous operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, and Srinagar. Fear is not a word in a soldier’s vocabulary. Our duty is clear, and we face every challenge with determination,” he says.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Satyanarayana, an on-duty soldier (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. Citizens As Crucial As Army Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: Retired Colonel Amit Agarwal
  2. IAF Pilot-Turned-Telangana Minister Offers His Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Says, 'I Have Flown MiG-21'

Motkur: Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, ETV Bharat spoke with several army veterans and active-duty soldiers to hear about their experiences guarding the borders.

‘Guarding Border Like the Blink of an Eye’

Devarapalli Krishna Reddy, a retired Indian Army soldier who served on the Kashmir borders for three years, says every moment feels like guarding the country with the blink of an eye.

“On the borders, there's immense anger and hatred towards the enemy, which is instilled during training. As soldiers, we are taught that our country and its people come before our village or family,” he says.

Reddy has also served in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bangladesh, where he participated in the 1971 War.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Army veteran Devarapalli Krishna Reddy (ETV Bharat)

‘Patriotism on borders’

An on-duty soldier, Kolloju Dayakar of Turkalashapuram, says he had served on the borders for many years, including in Jammu and Kashmir, and the border duty fosters a deep sense of patriotism.

“The courage to face the enemy comes from the belief that we're protecting our country and its people. No matter the situation, the goal is always to face adversity with bravery,” he says.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Kolloju Dayakar, an on-duty soldier (ETV Bharat)

‘Ignoring hunger, thirst, and fatigue’

G. Vishwanath, another retired soldier of Bibinagar, says that serving on the borders transforms a soldier, and he forgets everything, even hunger, thirst, fatigue, and sleep.

“Nothing matters for him, as the sole objective for him is to defend the country and face enemy forces with courage,” he says.

“I served for 28 years in places like Poonch, Rajouri, Srinagar, and Jammu, where you must always stay alert. The question on your mind is when the higher authorities will give the order to take action,” Vishwanath adds.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
G Vishwanath, a retired soldier (ETV Bharat)

‘Passion for duty, always on guard’

An on-duty soldier, Satyanarayana of Yadagirigutta, says that the only goal is to protect our country and never betray the trust of the millions who depend on us.

“I’ve been in the army for 25 years, participating in numerous operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, and Srinagar. Fear is not a word in a soldier’s vocabulary. Our duty is clear, and we face every challenge with determination,” he says.

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Satyanarayana, an on-duty soldier (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. Citizens As Crucial As Army Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: Retired Colonel Amit Agarwal
  2. IAF Pilot-Turned-Telangana Minister Offers His Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Says, 'I Have Flown MiG-21'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSOPERATION SINDOORARMY VETERANS SPEAK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.