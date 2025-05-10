ETV Bharat / state

Army Veterans And Soldiers Share Their Stories From Border Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Motkur: Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, ETV Bharat spoke with several army veterans and active-duty soldiers to hear about their experiences guarding the borders.

‘Guarding Border Like the Blink of an Eye’

Devarapalli Krishna Reddy, a retired Indian Army soldier who served on the Kashmir borders for three years, says every moment feels like guarding the country with the blink of an eye.

“On the borders, there's immense anger and hatred towards the enemy, which is instilled during training. As soldiers, we are taught that our country and its people come before our village or family,” he says.

Reddy has also served in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bangladesh, where he participated in the 1971 War.

Army veteran Devarapalli Krishna Reddy (ETV Bharat)

‘Patriotism on borders’

An on-duty soldier, Kolloju Dayakar of Turkalashapuram, says he had served on the borders for many years, including in Jammu and Kashmir, and the border duty fosters a deep sense of patriotism.