Army Major Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

The accident occurred when the officers were on their way to Longewala in the Army vehicle on Sunday evening

Tanot Police Station, Jaisalmer (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

Jaisalmer: An Army officer was killed and four others were injured when their vehicle overturned near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Ramgarh when the officers were on their way to Longewala in their vehicle, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Achalram of Tanot police station said that on receiving the information, Tanot and Ramgarh police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ramgarh hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old, identified as Major TC Bhardwaj, a native of Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. The four injured, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Prashant Rai (32), Major Amit (30), Major Prachi Shukla, and driver Nasiruddin, are undergoing treatment.

According to official sources, Major Amit has suffered an injury near his eye, Major Prachi Shukla suffered a serious head injury, while the driver, Nasiruddin's left ear was injured. ASI Achalram said that the vehicle lost control at a turn and overturned.

Major TC Bhardwaj's body was handed over to the Indian Army after a postmortem. Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. The injured were rushed to the Army hospital after being given initial treatment at a local facility.

