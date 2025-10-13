ETV Bharat / state

Army Major Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: An Army officer was killed and four others were injured when their vehicle overturned near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Ramgarh when the officers were on their way to Longewala in their vehicle, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Achalram of Tanot police station said that on receiving the information, Tanot and Ramgarh police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ramgarh hospital for treatment.

A 33-year-old, identified as Major TC Bhardwaj, a native of Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. The four injured, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Prashant Rai (32), Major Amit (30), Major Prachi Shukla, and driver Nasiruddin, are undergoing treatment.