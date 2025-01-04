J&K: 3 Soldiers Killed, 2 Critical After Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Bandipora

Srinagar: At least three army soldiers were killed and two others critically injured after their vehicle met with an accident in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

They said the vehicle skidded off the road, causing it to fall from a height. “The injured soldiers were immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment where two of them are believed to be critical,” said an official.

Meanwhile, officials said the condition of the injured soldiers is being monitored, and further details about the incident are awaited.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.