Jammu: In a significant move aimed at boosting grassroots-level security preparedness, the Indian Army is conducting an intensive training programme for Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Jammu.

The training is being carried out by the Army's Tiger Division at the Police Firing Range in Sunjuwan in Jammu province, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO and Spokesperson Jammu, said.

"The ongoing training is part of a sustained initiative by the Army to build local capacity in vulnerable areas and enhance coordination between civil defence volunteers and security forces," he said.

Army Trains 100 Village Defence Guards in Jammu Kashmir (PRO Defence)

The program covers a wide range of modules, including live firing practice, basic weapon handling, tactical manoeuvres, and security response drills, the officer said.

"The sessions are being led by experienced Indian Army instructors. The aim is to prepare these volunteers to act as a reliable support system for our regular forces, especially in sensitive and high-risk areas," Lt Col Bartwal said.

"This training not only builds operational confidence among the VDGs but also helps foster a deeper sense of partnership between the Army and local communities," he said.

Officials noted that the structured training also underscores the Army's broader commitment to ensuring the safety and empowerment of border and remote populations, who often serve as the first responders in any unforeseen incident.

The PRO defence further said that the initiative is expected to significantly enhance the responsiveness and effectiveness of the Village Defence Guards in real-time situations, especially in regions that demand heightened vigilance.

The VDGs, earlier known as Village Defence Committees (VDCs), were formed in the Jammu region in 1995 to offer self-defence capabilities to villagers in the face of continuous terrorist threats. Under the scheme, each VDC used to have a Special Police Officer (SPO) as its in-charge and there were 10-15 other volunteer members, mostly ex-service personnel.

In 2022, the policy of VDCs was revamped by the home ministry and Village Defence Groups were introduced, members of whom are called Village Defence Guards (VDGs).