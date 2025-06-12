Army To Get High Altitude Boots For Cold-Weather Ops From Kanpur OEF

Kanpur: In yet another sign of self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of military equipment and accessories, the Ordnance Equipment Factory in Kanpur will prepare special shoes, meant for high-altitude trekking of soldiers in snowy and difficult terrains. Till now, the OEF, Kanpur has been one of the major suppliers of military equipment and items such as high ankle boots, tents, bags, and other products for soldiers.

For the first time, the Ordnance Factory Kanpur will make high-altitude metallic equipment for soldiers. These mainly include boot crampons, rock pitons, ice pitons, shovel, carabiner, in which the sample of boot crampons has been approved by the army.

Anil Ranga, GM of Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF), said, "Till now, there was dependence on other countries for the boot crampons that the soldiers used to get. For the first time, indigenous boot crampons are going to be prepared for soldiers here at the Ordnance Factory Kanpur."

According to Ranga, the average price of a boot crampon is around Rs 15,000, but OEF will prepare it with 50 per cent less than that price. In the first phase, 50,000 to 60,000 boot crampons will be made.

Ranga said apart from boot crampons, soldiers also need shovels and carabiners to walk through snowy hills. The work of shovel in this is to remove snow from the roads.

Similarly, equipment is needed for breaking mountains and rocks. Similarly, carabiner also proves helpful in making the roads smooth. Ranga said crampons are a kind of equipment that forms the base at the bottom of the boot. When crampons are attached to the boot, it becomes comfortable for the soldiers to travel through snow and inaccessible roads. It is made by mixing different metals in a certain proportion. This gives strength to the soldiers.

OEF Kanpur has received an order of lakhs of high-ankle boots from the army a few months ago. Thousands of these boots have already been given to the army. Now, the army has also asked for boot crampons along with the boots. "In the coming days, we will make expensive boots which will these items will be highly beneficial," he said.