Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps Organises Half-Marathon In Bhopal; MP CM Praises Force's Valour

Bhopal: The Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps organised a half marathon in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday.

The marathon, with three distance categories for different age groups, was flagged off by MP's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Vishwas Sarang, Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Major General Sumit Kabthiyal, GOC, Paschim MP Sub Area in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing the event, the MP CM hailed the Army for its valour and its ability to stand up to all challenges.

The entire country along with the world is proud of the Army, he added.

"The Indian Army, endowed with courage and strength, has discharged its basic role in every political situation while staying within its limits and discipline. It has made the best contribution in the interest of the country," Yadav asserted.