Army Soldiers Fire Several Rounds At Pakistani Drone Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Army soldiers on Monday fired several rounds at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side.

Sources said that the Pakistani drone was flying from across the border towards the Indian side in Krishna Ghati Sector of the LoC in Poonch on Monday evening. As soon as the soldiers noticed the suspicious movement of the Unmammed Air Vehicle, they fired several rounds towards the drone forcing it to retreat, sources said.

It is learnt that the Army soldiers guarding the LoC in the area picked up the movement of a Pakistani drone at a height of over 1,000 metres at around 9.15 p.m. On Monday. Sources said that after the drone flew back to the Pakistani side, a Pakistani drone was again spotted entering Indian territory and it was also forced to fly back after the soldiers fired at it too. Army have launched a search operation in the forward villages early Tuesday morning in the suspecting dropping of weapons or narcotics by the drones. Jammu and Kashmir Police have already announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone giving information that would lead to the recovery of weapons and narcotics dropped through drones in the Indian territory from across the border.