Army Scuttles Infiltration Bid On LoC In J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Personnel of the Indian Army on Monday successfully scuttled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Till the last update, the operation is in progress.

As per the officials of the White Knight Corps, challenging the suspected movement of terrorists near the LoC in Poonch's Balakot, a heavy exchange of fire took place.

"Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and immediately opened fire. The encounter led to intense firing between the Army and the suspected infiltrators. The operation is still underway, and further details are awaited," said an official.

"At about 5:30 am today, troops of White Knight Corps in general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops preventing the infiltration attempt. Own troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas," the 16 Corps spokesman posted on X.

Since floods wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists from across the border are trying to exploit the situation to sneak into the Indian side through the LoC.

On August 28, two terrorists were killed when the Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Gurez sector of the LoC in Bandipora district. One of the deceased has been identified as Bagu Khan, a Pakistani terrorist known as 'human GPS'. Bagu Khan, also called 'Samundar Chacha', was wanted by security forces for decades as he was involved in more than 100 infiltration bids since 1995.

On August 25, alert soldiers foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in Baramulla and two soldiers were martyred during operational duties in the Uri sector on August 13.

The 740-km-long LoC remained relatively calm since India and Pakistan reached an agreement on May 10 this year to end four days of intense cross-border attacks and missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack on April 22.