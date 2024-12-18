Army Recovers Arms, Narcotics Haul In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition alongside consignment of narcotics in frontier Kupwara district.

The Army 15 corps also known as Chinar Corp responsible for the security of the Valley and the Line of Control, said that four pistols and magazines and about four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores were recovered in remote Tangdhar Amrohi’s village on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made on a specific intelligence input after a joint search operation was launched by army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, it said.

“ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it added.

The arms and narcotics recovery by the Army comes a day after the security forces on Monday claimed to have thwarted a major drug smuggling operation in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that two individuals were apprehended, and 5.5 kg of suspected narcotic material was recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Subash Chander (36), son of Pashori Lal, a resident of Kaneti village, and Sajan Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Sher village.

According to the police spokesperson the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the narcotics smuggling in the area. He said that the operation highlights the security forces' commitment to curbing cross-border drug smuggling, which poses a grave threat to the safety and security of the region.