ETV Bharat / state

Army Recovers Arms, Narcotics Haul In Jammu And Kashmir

The recovery was made by the Army in remote Tangdhar Amrohi’s village following inputs about the smuggling bid.

Army Recovers Arms, Narcotics Haul In Jammu And Kashmir
Army Recovers Arms, Narcotics Haul In Jammu And Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Srinagar: Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition alongside consignment of narcotics in frontier Kupwara district.

The Army 15 corps also known as Chinar Corp responsible for the security of the Valley and the Line of Control, said that four pistols and magazines and about four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores were recovered in remote Tangdhar Amrohi’s village on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made on a specific intelligence input after a joint search operation was launched by army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, it said.
“ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it added.

The arms and narcotics recovery by the Army comes a day after the security forces on Monday claimed to have thwarted a major drug smuggling operation in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that two individuals were apprehended, and 5.5 kg of suspected narcotic material was recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Subash Chander (36), son of Pashori Lal, a resident of Kaneti village, and Sajan Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Sher village.

According to the police spokesperson the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the narcotics smuggling in the area. He said that the operation highlights the security forces' commitment to curbing cross-border drug smuggling, which poses a grave threat to the safety and security of the region.

Read more:

  1. J&K: Pakistani National Apprehended By Indian Army Near LoC In Poonch
  2. Militant Associate Arrested With Arms and Ammunition in J&K's Kupwara: Police

Srinagar: Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition alongside consignment of narcotics in frontier Kupwara district.

The Army 15 corps also known as Chinar Corp responsible for the security of the Valley and the Line of Control, said that four pistols and magazines and about four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores were recovered in remote Tangdhar Amrohi’s village on Tuesday.

The recoveries were made on a specific intelligence input after a joint search operation was launched by army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, it said.
“ChinarCorps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it added.

The arms and narcotics recovery by the Army comes a day after the security forces on Monday claimed to have thwarted a major drug smuggling operation in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that two individuals were apprehended, and 5.5 kg of suspected narcotic material was recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Subash Chander (36), son of Pashori Lal, a resident of Kaneti village, and Sajan Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Sher village.

According to the police spokesperson the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the narcotics smuggling in the area. He said that the operation highlights the security forces' commitment to curbing cross-border drug smuggling, which poses a grave threat to the safety and security of the region.

Read more:

  1. J&K: Pakistani National Apprehended By Indian Army Near LoC In Poonch
  2. Militant Associate Arrested With Arms and Ammunition in J&K's Kupwara: Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRINDIAN ARMYJAMMU KASHMIRARMS RECOVEREDARMS AND NARCOTICS KUPWARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.