Army Personnel Held For Recording Objectionable Video, Blackmailing Woman In Kanyakumari

Kanniyakumari: An army personnel was arrested for allegedly recording the video of a woman bathing in the house of a relative in Kanyakumari.

The personnel also showed the woman the video and threatened her. The women, aged 35 from Eathamozhi area of ​​Kanyakumari district works in a private company. She is married and has two children. Two years back, the woman and her husband had built a new house and the couple had invited several relatives and acquaintances to the housewarming party. The accused, Madhuraja, from Ithangadu area near Vellishandhai, also had come to the event with his family.

Madhuraja, who serves as a storekeeper in the Indian Army in Mizoram, had installed a secret camera in the bathroom of the house then. He had been watching the woman bathing on his cell phone, which was linked to the camera in the bathroom.

Madhuraja had also downloaded the videos on his cellphone and used to threaten the woman whenever he came home on leave. Madhuraja had come to his hometown a few days back and met the woman. He showed her a video of her bathing on his cellphone and forced her to have sex with him.

He also threatened to post the video and photos on social media if she did not comply with his wishes. The woman filed a complaint at Ethamozhi police station following which he was arrested. The matter is under investigation said police.