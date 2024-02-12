Army Opens Fire on Pakistani Drone in J-K's Poonch

author img

By PTI

Published : 6 hours ago

Representative Image

A Pakistani drone was shot at by the Indian Army while it hovered over the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district. The J&K Police have declared a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs for anyone informing the troops of drone activity over border areas for illegal activities involving arms, explosives or narcotics smuggling.

Mendhar/Jammu: Army troops fired a couple of shots at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down. The drone returned to the Pakistan side in the face of firing by Indian troops, the officials said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir police recently announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone informing on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the material.

Read More

  1. New Drone Port to Come Up in Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Identify Land
  2. US drone strike in Baghdad kills high-ranking militia leader linked to attacks on American troops

TAGGED:

Army troopsShot enemy dronesDrone attackJammu and Kashmir

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.