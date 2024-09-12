ETV Bharat / state

2 Army Officers Attacked, Their Female Friend Raped by Miscreants near Mhow in MP

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Two young Army officers and their two female friends were attacked by seven unidentified men during a picnic early Wednesday. The assailants beat the officers and raped one of the women. The second officer managed to alert the police, who arrived as the attackers fled. The victims were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. The police have launched a manhunt and filed a case under various charges, including rape and dacoity.

Two young Army officers and their two female friends were attacked by seven unidentified men during a picnic early Wednesday. The assailants beat the officers and raped one of the women. The second officer managed to alert the police, who arrived as the attackers fled. The victims were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. The police have launched a manhunt and filed a case under various charges, including rape and dacoity.
Representative Image (File)

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

At about 2 am on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, he said. The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which police reached the spot, Hirore said.

Looking at the police, the miscreants fled the spot. All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6.30 am and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies, he informed. Hirore said in the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered." Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Vasal added.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

At about 2 am on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, he said. The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which police reached the spot, Hirore said.

Looking at the police, the miscreants fled the spot. All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6.30 am and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies, he informed. Hirore said in the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered." Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Vasal added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MHOW ARMY OFFICERS ATTACKEDWOMAN RAPED IN MHOWARMY OFFICERS FRIENDS ATTACKED MHOW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.