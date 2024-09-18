Army Officer and Fiance Assault Case: Odisha Police Suspends 5 Police Personnel

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha Police has suspended five police personnel, including three woman cops, for allegedly assaulting an Army Officer and his fiance at the Bharatpur police station here.

The Odisha government has handed over the matter to be investigated by the elite crime branch cops of the Odisha Police. Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Dinakrushna Mishra has also been suspended on charges of gross misconduct.

According to a notification released by Odisha Police, Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASI Salilamayee Sahoo, ASI Sagarika Rath and Constable Balaram Hansda have been suspended on charges of gross misconduct. "During the period the order remains in force, they will remain under the disciplinary control of Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and draw SA and DA admissible under Rule 90 of Odisha Service Code,” read the notification.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police in a statement said, "At approximately 01:30 hours, Captian Gurvansh and his fiance were travelling in their vehicle in Bhubaneswar when they were harassed by 12-13 individuals in three vehicles, engaging in rash driving and verbal abuse and pushing and scuffling. Gurvansh and his fiance managed to get out of the situation in their own vehicle."

The statement said the couple proceeded to Bharatpur Police Station to file a complaint. "They had noted the car registration number of individuals engaged in rash driving. Upon arrival, they found only a lady ASI and a few other constables on duty, with no police station in-charge present," the statement added.

Odisha Police further said when the couple requested expedited action, the officers started making excuses and asked the duo to get their medical done.

"The officers also told the duo that their station in-charge was not in the police station and that a complaint could be lodged once the in-charge arrived. At 0245 hours, two more lady officers and four male officers including two SIs arrived at the police station," it said.

The Odisha Police further said that lady ASI while on duty was dressed inappropriately and was not listening. It said that the lady constable was uncooperative and did not act upon their complaint and there was a spat between the fiance and the lady SI.

Odisha Police further said Captian Gurvansh started to make a video on his cell phone. "An SI of the police station handed Captian Gurvansh a paper and pen to write down the statement. All of a sudden four police officers nabbed Captain Gurvansh, stripped him of all his belongings and put him inside a cell. Two lady officers grabbed the fiance from her hair and slapped her profusely. They also took all the belongings of the Captain," the statement added.

As per the Odisha Police, the couple questioned the Police for their action but did not get any definite answer. The Police also said that the fiance at about 5 am managed to sneak out to her car and get her phone to Captain Gurvansh so that he could call the Army officers for help.

"The fiance also asked the Lady ASI for an arrest warrant on which Captain Gurvansh was arrested. She even found an empty alcohol bottle at the police station. Another spat broke about between the lady ASI and the fiance. The lady ASI pushed and slapped the fiance and when she tried to run away, three lady officers held her by her hair and dragged her towards a secluded room. They also kicked her and bashed her," the police stated.

The Police further said that the fiance was abused, molested and beaten up. Police said that the station in charge released the Army Officer and asked him to lodge a complaint in this regard.

It also said that a party of one Junior Commissioned Officer and three Other Ranls from the 120 TA Battalion was dispatched to the police station to help the Captain.

"The duo was taken to Sum Hospital. The fiance's jaw had been dislocated, her nose broken and there were several other wound marks on the body. The duo was taken to the police station the fiance was arrested," the statement added.