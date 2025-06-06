ETV Bharat / state

Army's Northern Commander Visits Strike One Corps; Reviews Operational Preparedness

The Army Commander also visited a Northern Command transit camp and appreciated their hard work and commitment to providing seamless transient facilities.

Army's Northern Commander Visits Strike One Corps; Reviews Operational Preparedness
Northern Commander visited the headquarters of Strike One (Source: X@NorthernComd_IA)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 12:40 PM IST

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the headquarters of Strike One, also known as 1 Corps, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formation, the Army said on Friday.

He also visited a transit camp of the Northern Command in Jammu, Udhampur Air Force Station and Basantgarh in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army's Northern Command said on X. "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Strike One; The Army Commander was briefed on the operational preparedness of the Formation. He lauded the dedication, infusion and innovative essence of the formation.

"The Army Commander also visited a Transit Camp of the Northern Command and appreciated their hard work and commitment to providing seamless transient facilities. He further visited the Udhampur Air Force Station, commending them for their high morale and dedication to duty," the post read.

The Strike One Corps, considered one of the most formidable strike corps, is a high-priority, highly mechanised offensive formation in the Army, primarily tasked with rapid deployment and offensive operations.

In another post, the army said Lt Gen Sharma visited Basantgarh -- a hilly area which witnessed terror activities over the past few years -- to review the security situation there. The Army commander commended the troops for their operational readiness, tactical prudence and high vigilance towards fighting against terrorism.

“The Army commander emphasised continuing a proactive stance and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in counter terrorism operations,” the post read.

