Army Moving Forward With New Strategy To Deal With Rising Terror Attacks In J&K: Army Commander

Jammu: The Army is now moving forward with a new strategy to deal with the increasing terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, made the statement while reacting to the Baramulla terror attack on Friday while addressing a press conference in Udampur. The northern commander said that the army was rethinking its strategies in view of suspicion that the attackers were getting support from across the border. He said that although specific operational information could not be shared, the Army was adjusting its strategies to deal with emerging threats.

Kumar further said that the army had identified 135 areas where it seeks technological and industrial collaboration to fill operational gaps, with 93 research and development projects currently at various stages. The army commander said that the army and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police have set up five joint command and control centers to ensure coordinated ground-level operations.

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar said that the Indian Army was striving to empower youth and women, promote education, promote sports, and revive the rich historical and cultural heritage. He said that the Indian Army is “engaged in strengthening the country through social work and military operations”. He said that these efforts have “not only created better coordination with the people but have also helped in carrying out military operations at the ground level”.

“We raise our expectations at all levels, and academia translates these expectations into practical requirements on the ground,” he said. He said the Army has designated 2024 as the 'year of technology absorption', recognizing the critical role of technology in modern warfare”.

The Northern Commander said that the induction of new indigenous weapons developed by Indian companies and start-ups in the Northern Command theater by the army has given these companies access to these areas to allow them to understand the conditions the forces operate in.

"In 135 identified areas, we seek technology and industry support to bridge gaps. We have 93 research and development projects underway, with funding available for new initiatives. The goal of technology induction is to address disruptive technologies. Hence, we are focusing on drone technology and drone counter systems,” he added.