Army Soildier, BSF Jawan Die By Suicide Within 24 Hours In Bikaner

Bikaner: A BSF head constable and an army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner in separate incidents within 24 hours. On Thursday, army man Santosh Panwar, a resident of Maharashtra posted at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, ended his life.

At the same time, Banshilal, a BSF head constable, took the extreme step at the sector headquarters of BSF. The post-mortem of the body of deceased soldier Panwar was done at the mortuary of Mahajan CHC. After that the body was sent to his native place.

Banshilal Saraswat, who was living at Vallabh Garden area of ​​​​JNV police station area, was employed with the BSF for the last 15 years. He was posted in his home district. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession and kept it in the mortuary for post-mortem. Police station officer Surendra Pachar said that a case has been registered based on the version of the soldier's family. Reasons are not known while the investigation is on, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.