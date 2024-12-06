ETV Bharat / state

Army Soildier, BSF Jawan Die By Suicide Within 24 Hours In Bikaner

Deceased were identified as army soldier Santosh Panwar, a Maharashtra resident posted at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, and Banshilal Saraswat, a BSF jawan.

Army Soildier, BSF Jawan Die By Suicide Within 24 Hours In Bikaner
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Bikaner: A BSF head constable and an army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner in separate incidents within 24 hours. On Thursday, army man Santosh Panwar, a resident of Maharashtra posted at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, ended his life.

At the same time, Banshilal, a BSF head constable, took the extreme step at the sector headquarters of BSF. The post-mortem of the body of deceased soldier Panwar was done at the mortuary of Mahajan CHC. After that the body was sent to his native place.

Banshilal Saraswat, who was living at Vallabh Garden area of ​​​​JNV police station area, was employed with the BSF for the last 15 years. He was posted in his home district. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession and kept it in the mortuary for post-mortem. Police station officer Surendra Pachar said that a case has been registered based on the version of the soldier's family. Reasons are not known while the investigation is on, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bikaner: A BSF head constable and an army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner in separate incidents within 24 hours. On Thursday, army man Santosh Panwar, a resident of Maharashtra posted at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, ended his life.

At the same time, Banshilal, a BSF head constable, took the extreme step at the sector headquarters of BSF. The post-mortem of the body of deceased soldier Panwar was done at the mortuary of Mahajan CHC. After that the body was sent to his native place.

Banshilal Saraswat, who was living at Vallabh Garden area of ​​​​JNV police station area, was employed with the BSF for the last 15 years. He was posted in his home district. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession and kept it in the mortuary for post-mortem. Police station officer Surendra Pachar said that a case has been registered based on the version of the soldier's family. Reasons are not known while the investigation is on, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANARMY MAN BSF JAWAN DEATH IN BIKANER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.