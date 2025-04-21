Army Man, 4 Others Held For Biz Man Son Abduction in Jhansi

Jhansi: An army official, who is the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping of a businessman's son in collusion with four others in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the army personnel plotted the abduction along with another accomplice to pay off the loan for his sister's wedding. Raksa police station in-charge Parmender Singh said that on the complaint of the father of the victim, the police recovered Madhav Gupta safely the very next day.

During interrogation, the victim divulged the names of some people involved in the crime. Based on his information, a police team was formed by SSP Sudha Singh, who oversaw the investigation. On Saturday, five kidnappers including mastermind Dhanendra Pratap Singh were arrested.

SP City Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the police traced Madhav Gupta safely a day after a complaint was lodged by his father. It took for the police to arrest the kidnappers less than a week.

He told that the plot was hatched by Ghanendra Pratap Singh, who is the resident of village Patti Kumhra under Chirgaon police station. During the investigation, he told the police that he was a military personnel.

Singh further said that a few days ago, his sister's marriage took place. Due to the wedding, he incurred a debt of about Rs 25 lakh. He wanted to repay all his debt somehow before going back to duty. For this, he talked to his friends and formed a gang.

According to the police, during interrogation, it was found that Suraj Ahirwar, a resident of Raksa police station area, told Ghanendra about getting a huge amount of money by kidnapping Madhav Gupta, son of Mahesh Kumar Gupta, a business who deals in land sale, of his locality. Suraj was sent to keep a close watch on the son of the land dealer day and night.

On April 14, while going home after closing the shop, the accused kidnapped Madhav Gupta from a tractor trolley and also demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore from his father over the phone. However, fearing the police, the kidnappers left the businessman's son and fled.

SP City said along with Dhanendra Pratap Singh, his partners-in-crime such as Suraj Ahirwar (24), Manendra Singh Parmar alias Sumit Raja, who is from Madhya Pradesh, Kamlesh Pal and Shashikant Pal have been arrested.

A pistol of 32 bore, four live cartridges of 32 bore and two mobile phones have been recovered from them. Police also recovered the tractor-trolley. All these accused have been sent to jail. Two other accused persons are absconding.