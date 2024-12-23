Army Major's Bail Denied In Dowry Death Case By Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed the bail application of Major Deepak Tetarwal, an Indian Army officer, accused in a dowry death case involving his wife, Dr Kavita, who passed away under suspicious circumstances in October 2023.
The court presided over by Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, also dismissed a plea from the complainant seeking to cancel bail granted to Tetarwal's parents. The case concerns Dr Deepak Tetarwal, a doctor serving as a Major in the Indian Army, who married another doctor, Dr Kavita, in April 2023.
On October 1, 2023, Dr Kavita died an unnatural death in her residential quarters in Rajouri. Her death was reported as a dowry-related case, and a suicide note discovered on her device alleged harassment linked to dowry demands.
Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Tetarwal and his parents under Sections 498-A (marital cruelty), 304-B (dowry death), and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.
Tetarwal and his family refuted the allegations, maintaining that they were falsely implicated. His parents were granted bail earlier by the trial court, but Tetarwal's plea for bail was denied, prompting him to approach the High Court.
On December 13, the High Court dismissed his application, citing the severity of the charges and potential risks of witness tampering due to his position in the Army.
The High Court emphasised the gravity of the accusations, noting that the evidence collected during the investigation provided prima facie support for the charges. The court ruled that granting bail could undermine the fairness of the judicial process, particularly given the potential influence Tetarwal could exert over witnesses.
In the same order, the court also dismissed a petition filed by the complainant, Dr Kavita's mother, seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Tetarwal's parents. The court found no grounds to revoke their bail, as the conditions for granting bail had not been violated. Senior advocate Sunil Sethi, assisted by advocate Mohit Vaid, represented Major Tetarwal. Government Advocate Bhanu Jasrotia appeared for the state, while advocate Gagan Oswal represented the complainant.