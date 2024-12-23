ETV Bharat / state

Army Major's Bail Denied In Dowry Death Case By Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed the bail application of Major Deepak Tetarwal, an Indian Army officer, accused in a dowry death case involving his wife, Dr Kavita, who passed away under suspicious circumstances in October 2023.

The court presided over by Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, also dismissed a plea from the complainant seeking to cancel bail granted to Tetarwal's parents. The case concerns Dr Deepak Tetarwal, a doctor serving as a Major in the Indian Army, who married another doctor, Dr Kavita, in April 2023.

On October 1, 2023, Dr Kavita died an unnatural death in her residential quarters in Rajouri. Her death was reported as a dowry-related case, and a suicide note discovered on her device alleged harassment linked to dowry demands.

Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Tetarwal and his parents under Sections 498-A (marital cruelty), 304-B (dowry death), and 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.