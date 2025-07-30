Army Jawans Injured, 18-Yr-Old Killed In Two Road Accidents In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: Many persons were injured when a bus carrying Army jawans overturned on Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district while in a separate accident, an 18-year-old youth died after a car fell into a ditch in Almora district, police said on Wednesday.

Jawans were heading from Joshimath to Raiwala this morning when the accident took place near Sonal. Due to the driver's presence of mind, the bus landed on the hillside else it would have fallen into the ditch on the other side.

The local people reached the spot and with the help of police, all soldiers were rescued out of the bus. The injured soldiers were sent to the sub-district hospital in Karnaprayag and are presently undergoing treatment, police said.

Later, an Ertiga car, from Delhi to Deghat, lost control and skid off the road, falling into a 200 metre deep ditch near Panuwadokhan village. Mohit Kumar (18), resident of Timli village in Pipora of Syalde tehsil of Almora, died on the spot while the car driver Suresh Ram (45) of Sangam Vihar in New Delhi was seriously injured.

On information, a team from Bhatronjkhan police station along with rescue personnel reached the spot. The rescue team members pulled out the driver from the ditch and sent him to Ramdutt Joint Hospital in Ramnagar while Mohit's body was shifted to the primary health centre in Bhatronjkhan.

"Investigations have been launched and the relatives of the deceased have been informed. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken once the relatives arrive," an officer of Bhatronjkhan police station said.