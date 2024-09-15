ETV Bharat / state

Army Jawan Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): In a tragic district, an army jawan killed his wife and then died by suicide in Sultana town of the Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. The bodies of both were found lying in the house. Injury marks were seen on the woman's body. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Buhana police officer Noparam said that on Sunday at around 1 pm, they received the information about the incident that a man had died by suicide after killing his wife. Soon after they reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Rajesh, the son of Ramswaroop, a resident of Charawas in Sultana area of ​​​​the district, and was working in the Army. He was on leave for the last four months. Buhana Deputy said that the deceased Rajesh lived with his wife Manju Kumari in a rented house in Sultana town. He had taken the house on rent only five days ago and they had no children.