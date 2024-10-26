ETV Bharat / state

One Army Jawan Killed, 8 Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

The army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down in a deep gorge in Damhal Hanjipora( DH Pora) area. ( ANI )

Kulgam: An official said that an army soldier was dead and eight others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down in a deep gorge in Damhal Hanjipora( DH Pora) area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning.

Officials said that the accident took place in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam this morning. In this incident, as many as nine army personnel were injured, but one of the injured jawans later succumbed to their injuries.

Injured jawans were evacuated by the police and army and later shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the accident.

This comes after three soldiers and two porters were killed and three others injured after militants ambushed an army vehicle in the Botapathri area on Thursday night.

An Army spokesman said terrorists from Pakistan, to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, targeted an Army column in the general area of Butapathri, Baramulla. Official sources said armour-piercing bullets were again used by the attackers who are absconding.