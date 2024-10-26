One Army Jawan Killed, 8 Soldiers Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Kulgam District

Kulgam: An official said that an army soldier was dead and eight others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down in a deep gorge in Damhal Hanjipora( DH Pora) area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning.
Officials said that the accident took place in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam this morning. In this incident, as many as nine army personnel were injured, but one of the injured jawans later succumbed to their injuries.
Injured jawans were evacuated by the police and army and later shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the accident.
This comes after three soldiers and two porters were killed and three others injured after militants ambushed an army vehicle in the Botapathri area on Thursday night.
An Army spokesman said terrorists from Pakistan, to disrupt peace and stability in Kashmir, targeted an Army column in the general area of Butapathri, Baramulla. Official sources said armour-piercing bullets were again used by the attackers who are absconding.
Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday paid homage to the deceased- Rfn Jeevan Singh, Rfn Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.
“Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024. India will never forget their selfless service & their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” the office of LG posted on X.
Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024. India will never forget their selfless service & their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.
The Gulmarg attack followed another incident hours earlier in which a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was mysteriously injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district.
These incidents are part of an ongoing wave of attacks that began on October 9, when the bullet-riddled body of Territorial Army soldier Hilal Ahmad Bhat was found in Anantnag. Bhat, who had been abducted by militants alongside a fellow soldier who managed to escape, was one of the first casualties in this recent string of attacks.
