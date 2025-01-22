Army Hospital (R&R) Successfully Performs First-Ever LVAD Implantation On Veteran's Wife

New Delhi: The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt has performed India’s first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution.
This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too. The procedure was successfully performed on an Armed Forces veteran's wife. The woman, aged 49 years, had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years.
"The LVAD, often regarded as a ‘mechanical heart’, serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure. The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions," as per a communique issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.
Presently, the patient is recovering steadily under medical supervision, showcasing the success of high-quality team work, it added.
"This achievement reflects the Army Hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care. This milestone reaffirms the position of Army Hospital (R&R) as a leader in providing advanced medical care," it further added.
The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) had hit the headlines last year after a lifesaving cardiac procedure was performed on an eight-year-old boy from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. The minor had a critical narrowing of Aorta resulting in compromised blood supply to few vital organs along with reducing heart functioning, a Defence Ministry's release stated on March, 2024.
