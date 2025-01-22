ETV Bharat / state

Army Hospital (R&R) Successfully Performs First-Ever LVAD Implantation On Veteran's Wife

New Delhi: The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt has performed India’s first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution.

This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too. The procedure was successfully performed on an Armed Forces veteran's wife. The woman, aged 49 years, had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years.

"The LVAD, often regarded as a ‘mechanical heart’, serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure. The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions," as per a communique issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.