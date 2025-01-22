ETV Bharat / state

Army Hospital (R&R) Successfully Performs First-Ever LVAD Implantation On Veteran's Wife

The cardiac procedure was performed on a 49-year-old woman, wife of an Armed Forces veteran, who had been waiting for heart transplant for two years.

Army Hospital (R&R) Successfully Performs First-Ever LVAD Implantation On Veteran's Wife
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt has performed India’s first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution.

This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too. The procedure was successfully performed on an Armed Forces veteran's wife. The woman, aged 49 years, had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years.

"The LVAD, often regarded as a ‘mechanical heart’, serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure. The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions," as per a communique issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

Presently, the patient is recovering steadily under medical supervision, showcasing the success of high-quality team work, it added.

"This achievement reflects the Army Hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care. This milestone reaffirms the position of Army Hospital (R&R) as a leader in providing advanced medical care," it further added.

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) had hit the headlines last year after a lifesaving cardiac procedure was performed on an eight-year-old boy from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. The minor had a critical narrowing of Aorta resulting in compromised blood supply to few vital organs along with reducing heart functioning, a Defence Ministry's release stated on March, 2024.

Also Read

  1. Body Donation : Lack Of Awareness Keeps People In Dark, Medical Colleges Face Cadaver Crisis
  2. Two-Day-Old Baby's Body Donated To Doon Medical College, A First In India

New Delhi: The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt has performed India’s first-ever Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) implantation using the HeartMate 3 device in a government institution.

This marks a historic first for the Armed Forces Medical Services too. The procedure was successfully performed on an Armed Forces veteran's wife. The woman, aged 49 years, had been waiting for a heart transplant for over two years.

"The LVAD, often regarded as a ‘mechanical heart’, serves as a life-saving bridge for patients with end-stage heart failure. The HeartMate 3 LVAD is a cutting-edge device that uses advanced technology to improve heart function. It offers hope to patients with severe cardiac conditions," as per a communique issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

Presently, the patient is recovering steadily under medical supervision, showcasing the success of high-quality team work, it added.

"This achievement reflects the Army Hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in medical care. This milestone reaffirms the position of Army Hospital (R&R) as a leader in providing advanced medical care," it further added.

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) had hit the headlines last year after a lifesaving cardiac procedure was performed on an eight-year-old boy from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. The minor had a critical narrowing of Aorta resulting in compromised blood supply to few vital organs along with reducing heart functioning, a Defence Ministry's release stated on March, 2024.

Also Read

  1. Body Donation : Lack Of Awareness Keeps People In Dark, Medical Colleges Face Cadaver Crisis
  2. Two-Day-Old Baby's Body Donated To Doon Medical College, A First In India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CARDIAC PROCEDUREARMY HOSPITALLVAD IMPLANTATIONARMY HOSPITAL LVAD IMPLANTATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.