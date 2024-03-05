Army Helicopter Crash Lands In Bihar’s Gaya, Pilots Safe

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Local people pulled out two officers including a female army officer from in the microlight aircraft, safely.

Local people pulled out two officers including a female army officer from in the microlight aircraft, safely.

Gaya: Two officers, including a woman army officer, were rescued by the locals after an army training helicopter crashed in Bihar's Gaya on Tuesday. The crashed helicopter is identified as a microlight aircraft of the Army, and it pulled a huge crowd after it crashlanded in a field.

The locals pulled out the female army officer and the pilot of the microlight aircraft safely. After receiving the information about the incident, a team of officials from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) reached and took the army personnel for treatment.

As per sources, the crash took place due to a technical fault in the fan during training. Locals said a loud sound was heard after the aircraft that was flying at a height of 400 feet fell on the ground.

Villagers rushed to the spot after being alerted and passed on the information to the OTA officials who in turn swung into action and sent the injured pilots for training. A similar incident took place in 2022 when an aircraft had fallen near the same village.

  1. Read More:
    Army's Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri
  2. Haryana: IAF Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Yamunanagar
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Gaya Helicopter CrashArmy Helicopter Crash in GayaArmy HelicopterBihar Gaya

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.