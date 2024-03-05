Army Helicopter Crash Lands In Bihar’s Gaya, Pilots Safe

Gaya: Two officers, including a woman army officer, were rescued by the locals after an army training helicopter crashed in Bihar's Gaya on Tuesday. The crashed helicopter is identified as a microlight aircraft of the Army, and it pulled a huge crowd after it crashlanded in a field.



The locals pulled out the female army officer and the pilot of the microlight aircraft safely. After receiving the information about the incident, a team of officials from the Officer Training Academy (OTA) reached and took the army personnel for treatment.

As per sources, the crash took place due to a technical fault in the fan during training. Locals said a loud sound was heard after the aircraft that was flying at a height of 400 feet fell on the ground.

Villagers rushed to the spot after being alerted and passed on the information to the OTA officials who in turn swung into action and sent the injured pilots for training. A similar incident took place in 2022 when an aircraft had fallen near the same village.