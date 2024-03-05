Army Helicopter crash lands in Bihar’s Gaya, pilots safe

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 25 minutes ago

Local people pulled out two officers including a female army officer from in the microlight aircraft, safely.

Gaya: Two officers, including a woman army officer, were rescued by the locals after an army training helicopter crashed in Bihar's Gaya on Tuesday. The crashed helicopter is identified as a microlight aircraft of the Army, and it pulled a huge crowd after it crash lands in a field. The locals pulled out the female army officer and the pilot of the microlight aircraft safely. After the information about the incident, a team of officials of the Officer Training Academy (OTA) reached and took the army personnel for treatment.

More details awaited.

TAGGED:

Gaya Helicopter CrashArmy Helicopter Crash in Gaya

