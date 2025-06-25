Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: An infiltration attempt was foiled by alert troops of Indian Army on Tuesday night in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Sources said that after noticing the movement of suspected people near the zero line on LoC, alert troops fired upon and pushed back the suspected terrorists.

"The terrorists were trying to enter into the Indian side of the LoC but weren't allowed by the alert troops. They were pushed back and there is the possibility of injury to them but the area has dense wild growth and it couldn't be ascertained whether any terrorist was killed or not," said a source.

Army meanwhile is not confirming the foiling of the infiltration attempt but has said that some rounds were fired by the alert troops.

Keri sector has remained a traditional infiltration route of terrorists in the past but after installation of fencing and troops manning the area, many infiltration attempts have been foiled and many at times terrorists were killed as well.

The infiltration bid comes over a month after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after days of armed confrontation between the two arch rivals in the backdrop of Apr 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed. To avenge the civilian killings, India launched precision strikes into Pakistan to target terror networks under 'Operation Sindoor', which was followed by drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in the subsequent days.