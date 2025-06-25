ETV Bharat / state

Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

An Army official said that the alert troops fired upon and pushed back the suspected terrorists.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: An infiltration attempt was foiled by alert troops of Indian Army on Tuesday night in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Sources said that after noticing the movement of suspected people near the zero line on LoC, alert troops fired upon and pushed back the suspected terrorists.

"The terrorists were trying to enter into the Indian side of the LoC but weren't allowed by the alert troops. They were pushed back and there is the possibility of injury to them but the area has dense wild growth and it couldn't be ascertained whether any terrorist was killed or not," said a source.

Army meanwhile is not confirming the foiling of the infiltration attempt but has said that some rounds were fired by the alert troops.

Keri sector has remained a traditional infiltration route of terrorists in the past but after installation of fencing and troops manning the area, many infiltration attempts have been foiled and many at times terrorists were killed as well.

The infiltration bid comes over a month after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after days of armed confrontation between the two arch rivals in the backdrop of Apr 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed. To avenge the civilian killings, India launched precision strikes into Pakistan to target terror networks under 'Operation Sindoor', which was followed by drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in the subsequent days.

Read More:

  1. 'Blasts Still Echo In Our Ears': Returning To Normal Life A Daunting Task For Poonch Residents After India Pakistan Ceasefire
  2. Peace Returns To Poonch, But Madrassa Zia-ul-Uloom Grieves Qari Muhammad Iqbal's Death In Pakistan Shelling

Jammu: An infiltration attempt was foiled by alert troops of Indian Army on Tuesday night in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Sources said that after noticing the movement of suspected people near the zero line on LoC, alert troops fired upon and pushed back the suspected terrorists.

"The terrorists were trying to enter into the Indian side of the LoC but weren't allowed by the alert troops. They were pushed back and there is the possibility of injury to them but the area has dense wild growth and it couldn't be ascertained whether any terrorist was killed or not," said a source.

Army meanwhile is not confirming the foiling of the infiltration attempt but has said that some rounds were fired by the alert troops.

Keri sector has remained a traditional infiltration route of terrorists in the past but after installation of fencing and troops manning the area, many infiltration attempts have been foiled and many at times terrorists were killed as well.

The infiltration bid comes over a month after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after days of armed confrontation between the two arch rivals in the backdrop of Apr 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed. To avenge the civilian killings, India launched precision strikes into Pakistan to target terror networks under 'Operation Sindoor', which was followed by drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in the subsequent days.

Read More:

  1. 'Blasts Still Echo In Our Ears': Returning To Normal Life A Daunting Task For Poonch Residents After India Pakistan Ceasefire
  2. Peace Returns To Poonch, But Madrassa Zia-ul-Uloom Grieves Qari Muhammad Iqbal's Death In Pakistan Shelling

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOCKASHMIRARMYINFILTRATIONLOC RAJOURI INFILTRATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.