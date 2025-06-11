Army Displays Its Battle Readiness for Future War In Rajasthan Desert

Jaisalmer: The Indian army tested its battle preparedness at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, a state that shares a border with Pakistan. Themed 'Future Ready', the grueling exercise in Rajasthan's hot desert, seriously explored the prospects of desert warfare in case of any emergency. The highlights were mission-oriented training, the use of force from sophisticated weapons, and the testing of the applicability of arms in the real battle zone.

This exercise was conducted by the Konark Corps of the Indian Army. The drill not only replicated the techniques of warfare in desert areas but also impressively showcased the force multipliers.

Thrust on future war

Indian Army is now making sweeping changes in its tactics and training, keeping in mind the possible future wars. The 21st century warfare is no longer limited to tanks and rifles, but is now based on artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare, real-time data and sophisticated surveillance equipment.

The main objective of this drill, conducted by the Army's Battle X Division, was to test operational readiness in desert terrain. Apart from this, the practical use of newly incorporated equipment like drones, UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), EO system (Electro-Optics) and mobile artillery and combat tactics in day and night time were examined. Also, coordination between tank, infantry, and artillery units was also an important objective of this exercise.

Mission-oriented training; warfare components

The main focus of the exercise was "Mission Oriented Training for Desert Warfare". It denotes goal-based training so that soldiers can execute any mission in any situation.

The main components of this exercise are:

Drones and UAVs: These devices are used for enemy surveillance and precise identification of targets.

UGVs: Unmanned ground vehicles are capable of reconnaissance, weapons delivery, and IED detection.

Electro-Optic Systems: For binoculars, targeting and night vision.

Automated Mortar Systems: Rapidly deployable, mobile platform operated in desert terrain.

Communication upgrades: High-bandwidth, tactical communication systems, which enable real-time data sharing on the battlefield.

With the help of all these equipment, the soldiers tested and proved themselves in war-like conditions even in the harsh climate of the desert.

A three-phase drill

This exercise was divided into three phases. The focus was on the preparation and deployment phase, under which the units deployed their equipments in the desert terrain. It included night movement, logistical support and installation of surveillance technology.

Soldiers coordinated with tanks, infantry and artillery. Artillery attacks were carried out by taking data from the drones after marking the targets. Patrolling and search operations in enemy territory through UGVs were also part of the study.

At the same time, the third and most important step of this drill was the objective of the army. According to military sources, this war exercise of the Indian Army was conducted with the aim of making the army fully modernised and technologically advanced by the year 2030, keeping in mind the challenges of war.