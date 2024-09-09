ETV Bharat / state

Army Deployment In Naxal-Infested Bastar Not Related To Naxalism: Chhattisgarh CM

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh CM has said that the deployment of Army in Bastar region is not linked to Naxalism but stated that the state government is handling Maoist problem in a strong manner. He also said that Naxal problem will be resolved within Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deadline of March 2026.

Army Deployment In Naxal-Infested Bastar Not Related To Naxalism: Chhattisgarh CM
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh CM (ETV Bharat Photo)

Raipur: Army is set to be deployed in Naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. Chief Minsiter Vishnu Deo Sai, however, has said that Army deployment has nothing to do with Naxalism.

"Deployment of Army in Bastar has no connection with Naxalite incidents here. The entire country knows that we are handling Naxalism in a strong manner. Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given a deadline of March 2026 to end Maoist problem and one should not doubt about fulfilling this resolve," Sai said.

A total of four battalions are being moved in the violence-hit areas of Bastar. It has been learnt that three battalions were withdrawn from Jharkhand and one from Bihar for deployment in Bastar.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Shah had said, "Within two years we will eliminate Maoists from Chhattisgarh. Naxalites should either surrender or take a bullet on their chest".

Recently, the Union Home Minister held a major meeting with the officers of Naxal-affected states in Chhattisgarh on the issue. Shah said, "By the year 2026, the problem of Naxalism will be eradicated from the country. Our fight against Naxalism is going on with full strength. In many places Naxalite problem has been eradicated and it will soon be uprooted from the areas, where the problem still persists".

Presently, anti-Naxal operation is being carried out in the Naxal-affected districts of Bastar. Under this operation, many Naxalites have been killed and several others are surrendering every day.

The 'Lon Varratu' and 'Purna Narkom' campaigns are also being run here for encouraging Naxalites to return to mainstream society.

